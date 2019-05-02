WSDOT warns of upcoming traffic delays along NB I-5 in Skagit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning commuters of upcoming traffic delays along northbound I-5 in southern Skagit County due to “around-the-clock” construction.

The impacted area includes lanes between Conway and Arlington. WSDOT officials say crews will shut down two of three lanes, starting at Starbird Road, from 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 to noon Friday, May 10.

Crews will be replacing 200 crumbling concrete road panels, and officials say the closure is the quickest and safest way to repair the highway.

In anticipation of the delays, WSDOT is preparing a detour route for commuters, but they still expect three-mile long backups during rush hour.

For more details on the closure, see the WSDOT blog.