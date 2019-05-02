New Betty Ford addiction treatment center opens in Bellevue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is opening a new addiction treatment center in Bellevue.

The outpatient center will be part of the Overlake Medical Pavilion (1231 116th Ave NE), which is next door to Overlake Hospital.

Mark Mishek, CEO of the Betty Ford Foundation, said the nonprofit chose Bellevue as the home of its new site because the Seattle area has so many large employers.

"We treat Seattle employees all over the country," he said.

The new site will provide a range of outpatient services for adults struggling with substance use, along with "Teen Intervene," a program that includes a comprehensive assessment and individual therapy for teens ages 13-17.

Offerings include daily group-therapy sessions, opioid-specific support groups, individual counseling, mental health services, a DUI Deferred Prosecution Program, prescriptions for patients engaged in medication-assisted treatment, and more.

Mishek said the center has adopted the COR-12 model for treating opioid dependency. COR-12, or Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps, combines the use of medications, evidence-based clinical therapies and peer support to help people suffering from opioid use disorder.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2019, has addiction centers in nine states.