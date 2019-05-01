Tumwater Police asking for help in identifying package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUMWATER, Wash. -- The Tumwater Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a package thief.

On Monday, April 15, a package theft occurred in the 900 block of North 9th Avenue in Tumwater. The package was stolen from a home's porch at about 4:30 p.m., and it was all captured on video surveillance. This is not the first package theft in the neighborhood.

The suspect left the scene after getting into the passenger seat of a black four-door sedan.

"At this point, we're still investigating, but we do believe that he is related to several other crimes that are very similar to this. In the video, the individual has some very distinctive tattoos on his arms and we're hoping that if we can find a suspect that we can match the tattoos in the video to the individual," said Laura Wohl with Tumwater Police.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. That’s 1-800-222-8477. You can also download the P3 app to submit your tip from any smartphone. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.