Tacoma man charged with murdering his mother

TACOMA, Wash. -- A drive-by shooting suspect who was arrested after chasing his brother in a vehicle Monday night is now facing a first-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead in her home.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded Monday night to reports that a man, 27-year-old Francis Hamilton IV, was driving by and shooting at another man from his car in the 1400 block South Madison Street.

Officers found the shooter and arrested him, police said. While they were arresting Hamilton, his family contacted police and requested a welfare check at Hamilton's home. He lived at the home with his mother and his brother, according to court documents.

When police arrived, they found the suspect's mother, Phyllis Hamilton, dead inside.

The next day, on Tuesday afternoon, police found what they thought were explosives inside the Hamiltons home, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Francis Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder.