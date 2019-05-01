Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has red card rescinded

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Cristian Roldan #7 of Seattle Sounders prepares to kick the ball away while Eduard Atuesta #20 of Los Angeles FC moves in during a game at Banc of California Stadium on April 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan will be eligible to play when Seattle travels to Minnesota United after his red card from last weekend’s game was rescinded.

The team said Wednesday that it had won its appeal of Roldan’s red card from Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC. Roldan would otherwise have been suspended for Saturday’s game.

Roldan was shown the red card in the 18th minute. He and LAFC’s Mark-Anthony Kaye got into a shoving match near the midfield line. Eduard Atuesta ran in to intervene, and Roldan tried to push him off but struck Atuesta across the face. Referee Ted Unkel, after a discussion with the sideline official, pulled out the red card, dismissing Roldan for violent conduct.

Roldan did not dispute the hand-to-the-face call. But he insisted that it was not his intent.

