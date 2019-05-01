Reward up to $11,000 offered after 98 guns stolen from Kitsap County firearms store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GORST, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are asking for your help to identify three suspects who broke into Boerner Firearms and stole almost 100 guns early Monday morning.

Investigators say the suspects tripped the alarm at 1:44 a.m. at the store located in the 4200 block of State Highway 3 West in the Gorst area of South Kitsap. Officers were on scene just minutes later, but the suspects were gone by the time they arrived.

“Along with my colleagues with the ATF, I am extremely concerned with the number of firearms taken during this burglary,” said Sheriff Gary Simpson. “It is obvious these criminal offenders have intentions to further their criminal activities. Any of these stolen guns may be used in a violent crime. We need to recover these weapons as quickly as possible. If you know something, say something.”

The ATF, the National Sports Shooting Foundation and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are offering a reward of up to $11,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. "We can assume that these people are not going to be selling them legally so that's scary. They are out there uncontrolled and the people that have them are those that should not have them, said Sheriff Simpson.

Detectives do not know the gender, ages or race of the suspects yet.

Here is what they do know:

Suspect #1:

• Large build

• Wearing a sweatshirt with CDXX logo on the front with writing on the sleeves, gray-colored sweatpants and black gloves

Suspect #2:

• Wearing a sweatshirt with multi-colored “North Face” or “The North West” on the front, black pants with white draw-strings and white stripes down the sides and white and dark-colored Air Jordan Retro 12 leather sneakers

Suspect #3:

• Wearing a sweatshirt with a blue bandana over his face, light-colored gloves and mid-high, light-colored basketball shoes with white soles.

No photos were released but the vehicle used in the burglary appears to be a light-colored extended-cab pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or similar size.

"The guns that are stolen often times from these businesses are diverted into the criminal element, and they are often used in other violent crimes. That, therefore, affects the safe livelihood of our citizenship," said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais.

Another gun store in Sequim was burglarized on April 13. The ATF says about 30 guns were stolen from Fred's Guns during that robbery, but authorities have not determined if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting http://www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential. More information about ATF and its programs are available at http://www.atf.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, You can also download the P3 Tips App to your cell phone for free and submit information and photos anonymously.