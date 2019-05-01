Nice weather ahead through the weekend, 70s next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- May is here and it is expected to be drier and warmer than normal through September, so it is time to practice fire safety, water safety, apply sunscreen, hydrate but most of all enjoy the good months!

The weather forecast through the weekend calls for good days ahead. Thursday will have a true marine push, and that means it will be cloudy and cool with highs near 59.

For the next FIVE months we will be seeing many more days like this. The extended forecast calls Drier and Warmer than normal through September. #praticefiresafety #practicewatersafety #applysunscreen #hydrate #havefun #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/4J2VoHJBL0 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 1, 2019

Friday looks great after morning clouds and a high near 63. Saturday will be perfect with total sunshine and a high near 70.

Sunday will have another marine push so it will be cloudy and cool again but overall the forecast calls for no rain through the weekend for the Metro! Later next week we jump into the 70s!