May Day marches, rallies peaceful in Northwest

SEATTLE — Marchers and protesters took to the streets for peaceful May Day events in Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and other Northwest cities, largely rallying for workers' and immigrants' rights.

For the 20th year, May Day in Seattle saw a March for Immigrant and Workers Rights. That and other rallies with hundreds of people merged together at times downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Participant Micaela Coronel said he was there in solidarity for immigrant rights, human rights, worker rights and all human rights.

In Portland, a crowd marched to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters and were told by police to move onto sidewalks or be arrested. Conservative group Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson traded taunts with protesters but no arrests were made. A rally for workers' rights in a Portland park capped the day.

In years past, May Day has been marred by self-proclaimed anarchists and far-right activists who have clashed with police and damaged property. However, last year's May Day was marked by a peaceful march and little mayhem.