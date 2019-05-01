May Day march on tap in Seattle; expect traffic delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (AP) — Marchers and protesters are expected in Seattle and other Northwest cities for the annual May Day marches.

For the 20th year, May Day in Seattle on Wednesday will feature a March for Immigrant and Workers Rights. That and other rallies will proceed downtown. The march begins at 1 p.m., and the rally will last until 7 p.m.

The march route begins on S Jackson St and is scheduled to end at the U.S. District Courthouse at 700 Stewart St. The route will go along 20th Ave S, E Yesler Way, 12 Ave, Madison St, Broadway, E Pine, 6th Ave, and 7th Ave, ending at Stewart St.

About 650 people are expected to participate, according to city officials, but with 35,000 expected to attend the Mariners game Wednesday afternoon, drivers could see a lot of gridlock. The Mariners take on the Cubs at T-Mobile Park at 3:40 p.m.

In years past, May Day has been marred by self-proclaimed anarchists and far-right activists who have clashed with police and damaged property. However, last year's May Day was marked by a peaceful march and little mayhem.