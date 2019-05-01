Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Washington woman

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 22-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of killing a Washington woman.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports George Skylar Cloud has been sentenced to life without parole for killing 33-year-old Felina Blanch Metsker in 2016 at a Harrah mobile home where she lived.

Cloud also received two consecutive 10-year prison sentences for discharging a firearm in crimes of violence. One sentence was for Metsker and the second was for wounding a woman in an earlier carjacking.

A jury found Cloud guilty in Metsker’s death following a January trial, and he pleaded to the firearms count in the carjacking as part of a plea deal.

Cloud was tried in federal court because he was a Yakama Nation citizen and the crime occurred on tribal land.

