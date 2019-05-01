× Jonas Brothers to perform at Tacoma Dome in October

TACOMA, Wash. — The Jonas Brothers are launching a North American tour to coincide with their new album release this summer, and they’re making a stop in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Dome concert is set for Oct. 12.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the Jonas Brothers said in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The sibling trio have been working on their highly anticipated “Happiness Begins” album, slated for release on June 7.

The group’s 40-stop tour begins August 7 in Miami and includes stops in Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia.

American Airlines Advantage Mastercard card holders will have access to a pre sale that begins May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for pre sale tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until May 6 and will be able to purchase presale tickets from May 8 at 10 a.m. local time to May 9 at 10 a.m. local time. General public on sale begins May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for tickets.