Hundreds gather to remember Seattle crane collapse victim Sarah Wong

SEATTLE -- Hundreds of people celebrated the life of Sarah Wong on Wednesday. Wong, a freshman at Seattle Pacific Univeristy, died Saturday when a crane collapsed on Mercer Street.

It was a somber night Wednesday for family, friends and students as they shared stories and memories of Sarah. She was a young woman who they say made their lives better.

Family, friends, and fellow @SeattlePacific students pack the rows of First Free Methodist Church for a service remembering Sarah Wong, the freshman killed in the crane disaster this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/uSecFFxcrU — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) May 2, 2019

For many of these young students, they've never felt a loss like this. It's a difficult, emotional time, but one they are getting through by supporting each other.

Different stories for each friend, but one thing they all echoed: Whether you knew Sarah for years, months or just met her, her smile, her kindness, and her presence made life that much fuller.