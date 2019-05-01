× Help design mask for Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf!

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips want you to help design the mask for goaltender Dustin Wolf!

It’s part of a contest for Wolf to wear during the 2019-2020 Western Hockey League season. The team is now accepting submissions.

The mask will feature designs from several artists. Winners will be awarded from autographed memorabilia from Wolf and a grand prize winner will get a meet-and-greet and lunch with Wolf.

“Designing something like this takes imagination and passion,” said Wolf. “I’m fortunate to have a clean, blank mask to work with and thought it would make sense to put it in the hands of passionate Silvertips fans this summer. I’m looking forward to their creativity and the different ways they can help design something that positively reflects the city of Everett, the Puget Sound, and our franchise. I can’t wait to get started with them.”

The designs will be for separate panel zones: left and right sides, chin, top, and backplate. You can find the mask templates here and enter your design here.

Wolf will personally select the winners later this summer via Facebook Live.

The 18-year-old goaltender is eligible and ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver, B.C. on June 21-22.

