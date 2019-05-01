2 people killed in southwest Washington plane crash ID’d

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into a plane crash in southwest Washington that killed two people aboard.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said the plane was a Vans RV-6, a small aircraft constructed from a kit. The plane is classified as experimental and registered to a Camas resident, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims Wednesday as 73-year-old pilot Milo L. Kays of Camas, Washington and 70-year-old Dennis R. Kozacek of Ridgefield, Washington.

Their cause of death was listed for both as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was listed as an accident

The crashed plane was spotted near La Center, Washington, on Monday afternoon.