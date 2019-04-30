Walker shares some ‘pup love’ for National Therapy Animal Day

DES MOINES, Wash. – We all know a dog’s smile and a visit with a furry friend is all you need to brighten your day. In honor of National Therapy Animal Day, we’re recognizing one local pup who does his best everyday to brighten the spirits of his community.

Every Friday, the folks at Judson Park, a senior living community in Des Moines, get to sit and stay with 10-year-old Walker and his owner Alda for the day. Walker is a therapy dog that's been walking the halls for two years now.

While many of the seniors at this community are living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, Walker's presence just brings a positive affect into the room.

"It's just a sense of peace and calm for our residents when he visits," said Natalie Wilcox-McCann, the director of resident services.

Through his smiles and wagging of his tail, Walker does what he does best by sharing the unconditional love that only a dog can give.