One dead, several injured in fiery, eight-vehicle crash on I-5

CONWAY, Wash. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck that caught fire has killed one person, injured five others and closed I-5 South near exit 221 in Skagit County.

Video of the crash above was taken by Adrienne Cobb.

According to Washington State Patrol, a box truck was in flames, and eight vehicles were involved. The crash happened Tuesday morning in the Conway area. The five people who were hurt are believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers on scene told Q13 that the box truck hit the van, then the van caught fire, which caused a chain reaction crash and the box truck to go up in flames. The box truck driver failed to yield, and the death happened in the van, troopers said.

Drivers should avoid the area and prepare for delays during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.