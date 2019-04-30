Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Reports of a drive-by shooting led police officers to a home in Tacoma, where they found a women dead inside.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded Monday night to reports that a man was driving by and shooting at another man from his car on South Madison Street.

Officers found the shooter and arrested him, police said. While they were arresting the man, his family contacted police and requested a welfare check at the suspect's home.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead inside.

The man who was arrested for the drive-by shooting is also facing murder charges.

Police haven't identified the woman who was killed, nor have they said how she died or what the suspect's motive was for killing her.