Forecast: Nicest week so far this year

SEATTLE -- May is almost here, and we will see our nicest week so far this year. Enjoy!

For the most part our weather will be nice through the coming weekend.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs near 66 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant but there will be a few more clouds and highs will be around 61 degrees.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look really nice. Highs will climb back up to near 68 degrees. This is really nice for the first weekend of May and the opening of the boater season.