× Crane expert suggests crews at fault for deadly accident

SEATTLE – We’re continuing to learn more about the victims who died during Seattle’s deadly crane collapse.

We’re also hearing from industry experts, including one who believes the companies who were responsible for tearing down may have cut corners.

State investigators are busy pouring over data and evidence trying to determine exactly why the crane fell. But, a crane expert out of South Carolina says according to the images he has seen on television, the crews tearing down the crane are likely to blame for the crash.

“We certainly want to know what happened as soon as possible,” said L& I spokesperson Tim Church, “But, you can’t rush something like this.”

The state agency investigating the crash says it is looking into records and conducting interviews with five companies who are part of this investigation.

In total, all five companies in the past five years went through 65 inspections by L & I – but only one, Seaburg Construction, faced further scrutiny in 2017 where it was cited twice by the agency for serious violations.

“In general, this was a group that had a fairly small number of citations we issued against them. I will point out though, any serious violation we don’t want to see,” said Church, “So, even two is too many, and when we fine somebody and cite them it’s to get their attention that we found them doing something they should not do and we don’t expect that to ever happen again.”

Five people were injured in the collapse, four were killed including 33-year-old Travis Corbet who served as a Marine in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Andrew Yoder, 31, also served as a marine – both men were awarded for their bravery, they were also both ironworkers who died when the crane fell.

Sarah Wong, a 19-year-old student at Seattle Pacific University, and 71-year-old Alan Justad was a retired, long-time employee at the City of Seattle, both died in cars on Mercer Street when the crane fell.

Justad’s colleague shared a statement with Q13 News that reads in part:

“His integrity was obvious, and his disarming personality and placid demeanor made him a mentor for some and resource for many,” said Brian Stevens.

“It’s human error,” Tom Barth told Q13 News over the phone.

Barth, owner of Barth Crane Inspections, says he has worked in the industry for decades.

And considering the images of the crash and the aftermath he’s seen in media; he’s convinced the crews tearing down the crane may have cut corners.

“It’s my opinion is that they did not follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for dismantling the crane,” said Barth. “The winds weren’t that high and it’s my belief they took the pins out when they should not have taken the pins out.”

For the most part, state investigators are done working at the scene of the crash and instead are working on interviews and reviewing records.

A spokesperson from the agency says a completed report will likely take six months.