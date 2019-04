Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April is Autism Awareness Month, but the Seattle Seahawks support the cause all year through fundraising and education.

Team and General Manager John Schneider and his wife Traci started Ben's Fund in 2012.

Ben's Fund is a nonprofit offering grants to families who have a child diagnosed with autism.

Traci vistied Q13 News to speak with sports anchor Michelle Ludtka about the progress being made.