× White House reviewing Moore’s comments on women, Sarah Sanders says

A top White House official for the first time Monday suggested that Stephen Moore’s nomination for the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors may be in jeopardy.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the White House is reviewing past columns Moore wrote for the National Review, which were first resurfaced last week by CNN’s KFile.

“Certainly we’re reviewing those comments and when we have an update on that front we’ll let you know,” Sanders told reporters early Monday.

Moore could not be immediately reached for comment by CNN.

President Donald Trump said in late March that he plans to nominate the longtime conservative economic commentator, who served as a 2016 campaign adviser, but the White House is still vetting the pick before a formal nomination is forwarded to the Senate.

Moore, who was previously a CNN contributor, has also drawn criticism for reversing his public positions on interest rate policy and other issues once Trump took office, as well as for $75,000 in unpaid taxes.

His columns, written in the early 2000s, included arguments that women should be banned from refereeing, announcing or beer vending at men’s basketball games. Moore told CNN in an email last week: “This was a spoof. I have a sense of humor.”

Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said last Wednesday that Moore still had Trump’s support for a seat on the seven-member Fed board, which sets interest rate policy.

“We continue to back Stephen Moore, continue to back him,” Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said last week.

Questions about his fate come after Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew from consideration last week, citing the pay cut he would have to take. His nomination revived old claims of sexual harassment that sank his 2012 Republican presidential campaign, though Cain continues to deny them.

Moore has repeatedly claimed the media was trying to “pull a Kavanaugh against me,” a reference to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearing last year was marked by allegations he had committed sexual assault as a teenager.

But he acknowledged in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week that he would be willing to bow out as a potential Fed nominee if he were to become a “liability.”

“I don’t want to be a liability,” said Moore in the interview. “Why should we risk a Senate seat for a Federal Reserve board person, you know? I mean that just doesn’t make any sense.