Two men airlifted to Harborview after plane crashes on Discovery Bay beach

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — Two men were airlifted to a Seattle hospital Sunday afternoon after an antique plane they were flying crashed just off the beach in Discovery Bay.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, pilot Neil Morrison and his pilot passenger, Eric Taylor, were flying an antique bi-plane owned by the Jefferson County Aero Museum when the plane experienced engine failure.

The plane crashed on the spit in the 3500 block of Old Gardiner Road while they tried to make an emergency landing.

Taylor had to be extricated from the plane, then both Morrison and Taylor were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. The plane was recovered by the museum. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Responding agencies included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Discovery Bay Fire, East Jefferson Fire and Rescue, Washington State Patrol, Fish & Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard.