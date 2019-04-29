× Soup Ladies, known for taking care of first responders, now needs your help

The Soup Ladies are known for helping take care of the first responders. Now, they asking for the community’s help.

The Soup Ladies rally, mobilize and support police, firefighters, military and other first responders who are busy working when disaster strikes. They spent 16 days feeding crews after the Oso landslide hit in 2014. They also traveled down to Chico, Calif. last year to help feed crews battling wildfires there last year.

They say many times, their trips involve traveling to rural areas, where the roads may not be properly paved and trying to raise money to buy a four-wheel-drive truck and say they need a new truck to help them get to where they need to go. The Maple Valley Rotary is helping to raise funds. They’re looking to raise 45-thousand dollars.

You can donate to the cause here. Excess funds will be held for the Soup Ladies future needs and the Maple Valley Rotary Foundation to use on future local projects.