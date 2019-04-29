‘Nice, sunny’ weather in the lowlands, thunderstorms in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The active weather this week should stay over the mountains. That opens the door for some nice weather for the lowlands. Enjoy!

Monday looks nice with a cool north breeze and lots of sunshine. Monday afternoon will have some mountain storms. It is unlikely but I have to put some foothill thunderstorms in the forecast as sometimes a thunderstorm can drift off of the mountains and approach the lowlands before fizzling out.

For the most part the metro will just be nice and sunny.

Tuesday will be nice with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be a little cooler but it still looks nice with highs near 60.

Thursday should be pretty pleasant with a high near 61.

Friday and Saturday look good with highs back into the mid 60s. Sunday looks good too. Any rain this week should stay out over the foothills and mountains.