Seahawks rookie cries tears of joy after shirtless meeting with Coach Pete Carroll

SEATTLE -- Dreams came true over the weekend, and the Seattle Seahawks have claimed the newest class of rookies from the NFL Draft.

While Aaron Levine, Michelle Ludtka and the rest of our Emmy-nominated sports department have you covered with facts and stats, I want to share the feel good stories of the draft.

DK Metcalf. Remember that name. The 21-year-old from Ole Miss had the most genuine reaction to getting the call from the Seahawks.

Someone must be chopping onions because I'm a bit teary eyed. DK Metcalf is playing the same position as Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. But he's built more like Kam Chancellor and some of the other LOB greats.

When the wide receiver met with the Seahawks earlier this year at the NFL Combine, he walked into the meeting without his shirt on. Coach Pete Carroll, well, he didn't want him to feel uncomfortable, so he took his off, too.

DK Metcalf and the rest of the rookies are preparing to report to the VMAC, and when they do, make sure to keep it on Q13 FOX for exclusive coverage as we are the proud partner of the Seattle Seahawks.

