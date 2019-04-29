4 killed by falling crane in Seattle identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Four people died in Saturday’s crane collapse. Some of them were local, others from out of state.

Two of those who died were iron workers who were actually on the crane when it fell, the other two were just driving down Mercer when the unthinkable happened.

Sunday, men and women gathered at the scene to mourn the loss of their colleagues – members of two iron worker unions who died during Saturday’s crane accident.

A memorial for the men showcases an American and Marine Corps flag, which flies in the median of Mercer Street near where the crane fell.

Plus, below sits an iron cross bearing the initials of both 31-year-old Andrew Yoder and 33-year-old Travis Corbet. Yoder’s photo hangs on a tree at the memorial.

Q13 News has confirmed both Yoder and Corbet served their country in the Marine Corps.

A third victim, 19-year-old Sarah Wong, was a student at Seattle Pacific University. She died when the crane crashed down onto mercer street.

Wong was in a car, when the crane collapsed and so was the fourth victim, identified by the county medical examiner as 71-year-old Alan Justad who was a retired, long-time employee of the City of Seattle.

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office released a statement late Monday afternoon saying in part:

“Alan was respected for his commitment to service, his warmth, and his relentless belief in doing good for Seattle. So many in Seattle are grieving today as they absorb this terrible news.”

Five more people were injured during the collapse. A 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old baby left Harborview over the weekend. A 28-year-old man is still recovering at the same facility. Another person was treated at the scene but was not transported. Plus, a student who was in the same car as Sarah Wong survived. They were checked out by medical personnel.