SPU student among those killed in Seattle crane collapse

SEATTLE – Officials from Seattle Pacific University confirmed Sunday morning that one of their students was among those killed when a crane collapsed and hit cars on Mercer Street.

According to officials, Sarah Wong was in a car near Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue Saturday afternoon when a construction crane crashed and fell onto a building and six cars.

SPU officials say Wong was a freshman who intended on majoring in nursing.

Read the full statement below:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our students passed away in the crane accident in Seattle on April 27. Sarah Wong was in a car on Mercer Street when the crane fell. She was a freshman with an intended major in nursing and lived on campus. While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow. We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Investigators are still looking in to what caused the crane to collapse.

Mercer Street is expected to be closed until Monday morning as crews work to repair damage to the road.