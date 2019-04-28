Seaplane operators prepare for disaster on Lake Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experts say it’s only a matter of time until a big earthquake will hit our area.

That’s why some volunteer seaplane pilots in Washington took to the skies in a very important drill Saturday in Kenmore.

Volunteers gathered on Lake Washington to practice bringing supplies, providing aid to wounded people and airlifting them to safety in the event of a big earthquake and a possible tsunami.

Saturday’s drill was an all day event involving more than 10 local organizations including the Washington Seaplane Association and the emergency volunteer air corps.