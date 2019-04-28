× Meet Astrid! #WhyNotMePets

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Astrid is a sweet cat who loves belly rubs.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Astrid get adopted.

Astrid is almost 3-years-old. She’s currently in a foster home through Regional Animal Services of King County.

Astrid is a shy cat and can get nervous in new situations, but once she gets comfortable, she’ll be asking for a lot of belly rubs.

“The special thing about those shy cats is even more when they do warm up to you and when they do come out of their shell,” said Nickie Ford, who is the Animal Services Coordinator at RASKC. “A cat exposing their belly to you is a really big sign of trust, so we know that she’s got that in her. She just needs to get comfortable with her new family and show that other side of the personality.”

Astrid would do well in a calm home.

She can adapt to new situations, but needs some time and patience from her new owners.

“We find that black cats do tend to be a little more difficult to adopt out,” said Ford. “In addition to that, Astrid is a little more shy and it’s going to take her a little longer to come out in her new home. We’re confident that the right family is out there for her.”

If you are interested in adopting Astrid, you can find out more about her on the shelter’s website.