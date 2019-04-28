Beloved 79-year-old store owner shot and killed in Pierce County remembered for being mom to many

PUYALLUP — Friends, family and customers of a beloved 79-year-old store owner who was like a mom to many honored her life at a vigil Sunday night at the Handy Corner market on 112th St E in Puyallup.

79-year-old Soon Ja Nam was shot to death during a robbery on Saturday. “If I walked in there and didn’t have enough money for something, whatever it was, she’d say, ‘You look thirsty, You take this.’ She was just mom and well known to everybody in the neighborhood as you can see by the showing of people,” said Julie Domstad.