New Seahawks WR already has connection with Russell Wilson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle wide receiver Gary Jennings already has a connection with the quarterback he’s about to start catching passes from.

He was once coached on a YMCA youth basketball team by Russell Wilson back in Richmond,Virginia.

Jennings was the first of Seattle’s picks on the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday. He was selected No. 120 overal in the fourth round, the first of three fourth-round selections by the Seahawks. Seattle also selected Wake Forest guard Phil Haynes and Oregon cornerback Ugo Amadi.

Seattle added Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven early in the fifth round, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year last season.

Jennings and his connection with Wilson grabbed the attention. Jennings attended The Collegiate School in Richmond through eighth grade, the same school as Wilson and his sister Anna. It was Anna’s team that Jennings played on and was coached by the Seahawks’ QB. Jennings guessed he was in fourth grade, perhaps a little younger, when he was coached by Wilson.