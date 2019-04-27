Deputies searching for suspects after Puyallup store owner killed in armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Detectives are searching for the suspects responsible for the robbery and murder of a 79-year-old woman in Puyallup.

Deputies say 79-year-old Soon Ja Nam was killed just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday when two men robbed her Handy Corner Store on 112th St. E. in Puyallup.

"A truly senseless crime ended in the murder of a popular local business owner who was 79 years old," detectives wrote in a news release. "Many community members are already stopping by the scene to leave flowers and pay their respects. We need your help to solve this!"

Witnesses told investigators two men entered the store, pulled out handguns and threatened Nam, but after she gave them the money one of them followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back.

"The two suspects are described as dark complected black males in their 20’s, approximately 6’ tall and 200 lbs., wearing beanie caps and white hospital-style surgical masks," deputies said. "The shooter was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and gray tennis shoes. The driver had a scruffy beard and was seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white shoes."

They reportedly fled in a 1990s gray 4-door Nissan Sentra.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify the suspects.

Submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).