Crane collapses, falls onto multiple cars on Seattle’s Mercer Street

Posted 3:54 PM, April 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:30PM, April 27, 2019

SEATTLE -- A crane collapsed onto Mercer Street in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, hitting multiple vehicles, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

It happened at the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Photo Gallery

It's unclear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters planned to give an update with the latest information after 4:15 p.m.

According to Seattle Department of Transportation, all lanes of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue are closed. Officials are asking all drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

