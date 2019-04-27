Crane collapses, falls onto multiple cars on Seattle’s Mercer Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A crane collapsed onto Mercer Street in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, hitting multiple vehicles, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

It happened at the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's unclear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters planned to give an update with the latest information after 4:15 p.m.

Crane on the ground on Mercer near i5. Crushing several cars. Building with a Google Cloud logo has damage. You can see what looks like another half of the crane on top of that building. Police and Fire have not said anything. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/oD1gkgygK0 — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) April 27, 2019

According to Seattle Department of Transportation, all lanes of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue are closed. Officials are asking all drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Obstruction on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N blocking the EB lanes. Fallen crane on west side of Fairview Ave N and Mercer St intersection. Avoid the area and use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/GLUAXTTjHl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 27, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.