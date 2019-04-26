WSP: Statewide ‘slow down, move over’ emphasis patrol this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol (WSP) will conduct a statewide “Slow Down, Move Over” emphasis from April 26, 2019 through April 28, 2019 to bring awareness to the "move over law."

The law was updated last year and now includes work zones. It requires that vehicles approaching an emergency or work zone should proceed with due caution, slow down, and if safe move over, or change lanes.

An emergency or work zone vehicle includes:

Authorized emergency vehicle using audible or visual signs.

Tow truck making use of visual red lights.

Other vehicle providing roadside assistance using warning lights.

Police vehicle displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light.

Stationary or slow moving highway construction or maintenance vehicle, solid waste vehicle, or utility service vehicle making use or flashing or warning lights.

An emergency or work zone includes the adjacent lanes of the roadway -- and 200 feet before and after the emergency or work zone vehicle.

If there are two lanes going in the same direction, move completely into the left lane. The penalty is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

The Washington State Patrol pulled over 4,764 drivers for the move over violation in 2018. Since 2016, 104 patrol cars were hit on the side of the road, leaving 27 injured, according to WSP.