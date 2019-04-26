× The only recap you need to watch before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

SEATTLE – 11 years and 21 films all come together for a grand finale with “Avengers: Endgame.” Don’t worry. We won’t spoil anything.

If you’ve seen every single movie in the franchise, well done! Here’s the full list.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

If you haven’t, don’t despair. We’ll help catch you up.

Thanos. He’s the villain played by Josh Brolin. He’s an oversized and geneticially engineered superhuman who’s got some pretty evil obsessions including collecting all of the infinity stones.

There’s six of these incredibly powerful stones but at the end of the movie “Infinity War,” the heroes (at least the ones that are still alive) are scattered throughout the universe.

Want more but don’t have time to marathon all 21 films? Here are the six insiders say you should watch.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Iron Man

The Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Still don’t have that much time? Here’s a 23-minute recap that will have you ready for “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters now.

