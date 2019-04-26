The Herreras: Father and son wanted for murder; could be hiding on either side of state

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The hunt is on for a father and son accused of murder in Yakima County — turning what detectives think was a drug-rip — into death.

Marcos Herrera, 46, and Jaime Herrera, 24, are both charged with 1st Degree Murder.

“I would think that they would be together, since they’re father and son. I can’t imagine that they would split up, but they might? I don’t know what’s going on in their minds and how they think they’re going to get away. It’s important that we catch them, we arrest them and that the prosecutor’s office will prosecute them,” said Yakima County Det. Casey Schilperoort.

Detectives say the Herreras are from Everett — where a third suspect in the deadly shooting of 44-year-old Joe Fuller, from Granger – got caught after a wild police chase that sent sirens screaming through Snohomish County on Tuesday.

Marcos is a convicted felon with assault, robbery and drugs on his rap sheet.

Jaime has been busted for assault and dangerous weapons violations.

If you know where they're hiding -- call 911 -- then submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's always anonymous – you never give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to their arrests.