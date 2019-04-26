Taylor Swift crashes the NFL Draft to tease new music

NASHVILLE — What do the NFL Draft and Taylor Swift have in common? They both brought plenty of attention to the city of Nashville.

Within minutes of the beginning of the NFL Draft coverage, the country-turned-pop singer was on doing a live interview where she teased the world with new music.

Nashville was host to the draft and it’s also Taylor Swift’s adopted hometown. She proceeded to give clues throughout the city leading up to the release of her new song “Me!” at midnight.

The first song from, what the industry assumes, will be her seventh studio album features Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Watch the entire music video below.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.