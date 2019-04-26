Seattle Police seek suspect in multiple purse-snatching cases targeting older women

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a purse-snatching suspect and his criminal crew after seven robberies, so far, this month.

Victims who are all Asian women over 60 have been hurt in two of the robberies — when they were punched, or body slammed to the ground.

Detectives are also asking for help to locate a 2005 to 2010 Volkswagen Jetta used as a getaway vehicle in many of the robberies. The Jetta has a moon roof and orange running lights on the left and right side of the front bumper.

The robberies involving at least three suspects occurred in the Rainier Valley area between April 4th and April 18th.

The suspects appear to be identifying lone, older women as their targets.

The image above is from a Metro bus after the suspect followed a victim and stole her purse outside her apartment. In all of the cases, the suspects follow the victims home and then rob them of their purses once they exit their cars. “I was leaning to put something in and that’s when I felt two arms on my shoulders. I started yelling at the top of my lungs. I said, ‘Stop,’ I said, ‘Help,’ said one victim who asked not to be identified for her safety.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The robberies occurred at:

Renton Ave. S and S. Webster St.

Rainier Ave. S and S. Rose St.

50th Ave. S. and S. Thistle St.

Renton Ave. S. and S. 112th St

5008 S. Rose St.

11500 Lake City Wy. NE

2500 block of 29 Ave. S.

One victim was hurt when the thieves knocked her to the ground. She was taken to the hospital.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward up to $1,000 if you can help locate the car or identify a suspect.

Submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).