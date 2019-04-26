Seahawks: WR Doug Baldwin is considering retirement

Posted 9:24 PM, April 26, 2019, by

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 07: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks is seen warming up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field on November 7, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider says wide receiver Doug Baldwin is considering retirement after an offseason during which the 30-year-old veteran has undergone multiple surgeries.

Schneider said Friday night that the Seahawks are trying to respect what Baldwin wants to do and that it’s not clear what his final decision will be. But Schneider and coach Pete Carroll confirmed an earlier ESPN report that Baldwin is considering not playing again.

Baldwin underwent surgeries on his shoulder and groin this offseason. Carroll said Baldwin also had a procedure on his knee but didn’t describe it as a surgery.

Schneider said, “We know Doug is going to have a hard time. There is a process we need to go through with Doug.”

Baldwin was an undrafted free agent and became a star in Seattle. He had 50 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns last season.

