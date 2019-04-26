SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Jamaal Williams #21 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Cody Barton #30 of the Utah Utes during the second half of an college football game, at Rice Eccles Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Seahawks pick LB Cody Barton of Utah in Round 3 of NFL Draft
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Jamaal Williams #21 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Cody Barton #30 of the Utah Utes during the second half of an college football game, at Rice Eccles Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Utah player is heading to Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks drafted linebacker Cody Barton with the No. 88 overall pick on Friday.