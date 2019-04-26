Seahawks pick LB Cody Barton of Utah in Round 3 of NFL Draft

Posted 7:53 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, April 26, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Jamaal Williams #21 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Cody Barton #30 of the Utah Utes during the second half of an college football game, at Rice Eccles Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Utah player is heading to Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks drafted linebacker Cody Barton with the No. 88 overall pick on Friday.

Earlier, the Seahawks picked Utah safety Marquise Blair.  They also drafted Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated

