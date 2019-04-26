× Seahawks pick LB Cody Barton of Utah in Round 3 of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Utah player is heading to Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks drafted linebacker Cody Barton with the No. 88 overall pick on Friday.

Earlier, the Seahawks picked Utah safety Marquise Blair. They also drafted Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Barton on Marquise Blair: That's going to be awesome to have a familiar face up there. We're pretty closer friends. He can hit, very physical. Great speed, can cover. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 27, 2019

Current #Seahawks NFL Draft:

#29 (1) DE L.J. Collier (TCU)

#47 (2) S Marquise Blair (Utah)

#64 (2) WR D.K. Metcalf (Ole Miss)

#88 (3) LB Cody Barton (Utah)

#114 (4)

#124 (4)

#132 (4)

#142 (5)

#209 (6) — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 27, 2019