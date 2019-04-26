Santiago Espino: ‘Chago’ wanted for attempted robbery, assault; suspect in more crimes

WANTED IN TOPPENISH —

Take a good look at Santiago Espino, or ‘Chago’ like he calls himself on Facebook.

Toppenish Police say he’s a gang member wanted for two counts of Attempted 1ST Degree Robbery and two counts of Assault. Detectives say he’s the suspect in a number of armed robberies.

He’s 18 years old, 5’9”, 145 pounds and was last living in Yakima.

He’s got a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest in Yakima County.

If you know where to find him, contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your phone, or the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.