President Trump prepares to address NRA Convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest gun rights organization played a pivotal role in President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

Three years later, the National Rifle Association is limping toward the next election divided and diminished. Many observers say the organization is at its weakest moment in recent history, beset by infighting, losing public support and bleeding money.

It’s a reversal that has stunned longtime observers and that is raising questions about the group’s potential firepower heading into 2020 as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to headline the group’s annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday.