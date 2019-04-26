Leslie McCann: Mother charged with Custodial Interference, hiding teen daughter from dad

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl and her mother.

After an extensive investigation and multiple court proceedings, a judge gave sole custody of Vail McCann to her father.

Detectives say Leslie McCann, also known as Leslie Orr, has refused to comply with that order and has been hiding her daughter since she was 12 years old.

Now, she has been charged with 1ST Degree Custodial Interference and a $100,000 warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Detectives believe a group of about 20 friends in the Maple Valley area of King County have been helping them hide.

Meanwhile, Vail is not in school and living a life on the run. “She’s doing everything she can to hide the child and now almost brainwashed the child, leading her to believe that if she goes with her dad that could be horrible for her. When, in reality, the courts found it the other way around that being with the mom, there are some issues there and the child’s not safe with the mom,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “The mom has made up allegations along the line of different domestic violence events that have occurred. They have been unfounded with the courts. The court has ruled that the child needs to be with the father and that’s where the child is most safe. The courts have ruled that the father should have full custody.”

She’s 45 years old, 5’4”, 130 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Detectives say she has ties to eastern Washington, as well.

“She’s using VPN’s (Virtual Private Networks) to mask her computer’s IP address, so when detectives attempt to track down her IP address, it either comes to a different state or it comes to different houses of friends of hers. She doesn’t get mail anywhere in particular. The child is growing up in a household now where she’s probably hiding every day, can’t be out of the house. Her mom knows that police are looking for her. We need somebody who knows where Leslie is at to call in an anonymous tip,” said Sgt. Abbott.

If you know how to find her, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.