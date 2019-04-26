Late April sunshine paves the way for mostly dry weekend

Posted 5:30 AM, April 26, 2019

SEATTLE -- There's a little rain in the forecast but not much.

The overall forecast calls for dry weather through the weekend.

Friday will be nice and breezy with some good late April sunshine. Friday night brings a few showers for the foothills and mountains but nothing for the metro.

Saturday starts out with some showers for the foothills and mountains but most of us remain dry. Saturday afternoon will be breezy with just a little rain. Most of the rain Saturday afternoon stays over the foothills. Saturday will be rather cool with a high near 55.

Sunday looks dry with some nice afternoon sunshine. Sunday will get back up to 60 degrees.

