Jarvis Jones: WMW viewer tips help ID wanted theft suspect, convicted felon

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

Kitsap County prosecutors have charged Jarvis Jones with 2nd Degree Theft and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Your tips to Crime Stoppers helped identify him last February.

He’s accused of stealing 11 pairs of Versace eyeglass frames from LensCrafters in Silverdale valued at nearly $3,000. That same day, January 30th, he was also caught on video at Dick`s Sporting Goods where he allegedly stole more than $500 worth of jackets and shoes.

His criminal history includes three felony convictions for Harass/Threats to Kill, Unlawful Imprisonment and Taking a Motor Vehicle without Permission. He has eight gross misdemeanor convictions including five for theft, criminal trespass and malicious mischief.

He’s 22 years old.

If you know where he’s hiding, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.