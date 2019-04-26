‘It’s an attack on our community:’ Up to $10,000 reward to help ID bold post office burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 if you can help catch the crook, or crooks who broke into a Kitsap County post office.

Postal inspectors say whoever did it broke in through a secured window of the Olalla Post Office early late last week and stole a few parcels.

"When somebody breaks into a post office, it's really kind of an attack on the community. A lot of people get their mail in this facility and a lot of people had packages in there,” said Postal Inspector John Wiegand.

The break-in has some in the community on edge. “It's really concerning, because we already have issues with mail theft out here,” said Olalla resident, Preston Williams. “It's a constant issue and lately it's just making us really uneasy, especially, I've lived out here my whole life and we've never seen anything like this before and lately we've been having people steal from our mailboxes and stuff, so when they hit the post office, that's a huge deal to us, because we start sending the mail here and that's where we feel safest, so it hits at home hard."

If you can have any information on this burglary, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.