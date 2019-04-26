Best Buddies creates friendships for people with intellectual disabilities and so much more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE-- Everyone needs valuable friendships.

Ever heard of Best Buddies?

It's a volunteer-driven nonprofit, that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It starts with establishing meaningful one-one-one friendships.

Local best buddies Devon Adelman, Molly McCabe, and the board chair for Best Buddies Washington Erica Brody talk about growing the organization in Washington state and the value of the services Best Buddies provides for people in our community.