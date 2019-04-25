Therapy worker sentenced to 8 years for raping autistic boy

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A judge sentenced a 29-year-old therapy worker to more than 8 years of prison for raping a 13-year-old boy during on-the-job visits to his Gresham home.

Abigail Minjung Kim, photo courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a jury took about an hour to find Abigail Minjung Kim guilty of six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape because the boy was unable to consent to sexual activity with her because of his age.

The jury also found he was a vulnerable victim and Kim had violated her professional responsibility. Kim worked with the boy because he has autism.

Kim had contended during a 10-day trial that the boy victimized her with aggressive sexual advances and she hesitated for months in 2017 to report his behavior because of a Korean-American upbringing that taught her to be non-confrontational.

Kim said in court that she was sincerely sorry.

