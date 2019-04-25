× The Cranberries release final album with vocals from Dolores O’Riordan

The Cranberries will release their eighth and final album on Friday, featuring vocals from late singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The 11-track album titled “In the End” was announced last year. “All Over Now,” the first single from the album, was released on January 15, the first anniversary of the lead singer’s death.

O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room in January 15, 2018. The Westminster Coroner’s Court determined she died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication. She was 46.

Thirty years after forming the band in Limerick, the final album will bring the band’s notable career to a powerful close.

O’Riordan, along with members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler rose to pop fame in the 1990s. The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide with hits like “Linger,” “Zombie” and “Dreams.”