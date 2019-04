KIRKLAND, Wash. — A young child was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Safeway parking lot in Kirkland Thursday afternoon.

Kirkland Police said details are scarce, but it happened about 12:30 p.m. at the Safeway at 10020 NE 137th St.

The vehicle was traveling slowly when it hit the child.

Police did not say how old the child was, just that he was very young.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.